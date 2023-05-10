Two bond issues approved for Westside Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metro voters have approved two bond issues. One for Westside Schools and the other for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Here's a look at the results:

For Westside Schools, as of Tuesday night, 64% are for and 36% are against the bond.

The $121 million bond will help fund ten projects including three school re-builds. It goes toward increasing safety and security measures.

And for Papillion La Vista Community Schools. It's 66% for and 34% against the bond.

The $130 million bond will fund several projects including getting land for a new elementary school, a new middle school, technology infrastructure and a new building for the Young Adult Transition Program.

