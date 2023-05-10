Watch Now
Two bond issues approved for Westside Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools

Metro voters have approved two bond issues. One for Westside Schools and the other for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 11:27:07-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metro voters have approved two bond issues. One for Westside Schools and the other for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Here's a look at the results:

For Westside Schools, as of Tuesday night, 64% are for and 36% are against the bond.

The $121 million bond will help fund ten projects including three school re-builds. It goes toward increasing safety and security measures.

And for Papillion La Vista Community Schools. It's 66% for and 34% against the bond.

The $130 million bond will fund several projects including getting land for a new elementary school, a new middle school, technology infrastructure and a new building for the Young Adult Transition Program.

