U.S. Education Secretary visits Omaha less than 24 hours after State of the Union Address

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'College and Career Academies and Pathways' were center stage at Bryan High School on Wednesday, just hours after President Biden's State of The Union Address.

"Today I am seeing an example of what we need to see across the country, to make sure that we can meet the demand for those high-skilled high-paying jobs," said U.S. Department of Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona.

Cardona toured three of the pathways offered at Bryan High school.

He saw construction, the "Design & Construction Academy", the "Transportation, Distribution & Logistics Academy", and the "Urban Agriculture Academy"; including a greenhouse and animals.

"I am seeing career pathways that are connected to employers. I am seeing students having internship opportunities here, much more than many of the schools I have visited," Cardona said.

And he met students in these programs, asking them what they wanted him to take back to Washington, D.C.

"Actually being able to show them real-world skills, helping them grow, helping them, you know, at the end of the four years. Looking back saying I learned this and this will be able to help me in my future and be a better person," said Bryan Benitez, a senior at Bryan High.

From kids to adults, Cardona's visit didn't stop at Bryan High School.

"To do this well, it's not about the children it's about the adults, it's about the systems," Cardona said.

He made his way to ESU3, to discuss what mental health services need to look like in schools today, especially in rural communities.

"We have a national youth mental health crisis. It's not a luxury, it never was a luxury," Cardona said. "If a kid is hungry you feed them. If a kid is not well emotionally you treat that. Their bandwidth for learning is diminished if they are not well."

Professional development, focusing on the whole child and creating a sustainable culture, were all topics discussed Wednesday afternoon.

"It's not just about academics. It's not about just food. It's not about PE. It's about the whole child, which is their mental health and it comes back to what you are talking, it comes back to time to learn and time to train," said Dr. Connie Schnoes, director of National Behavioral Health, at Boys Town.

The conversation showcased the work that is being done in Nebraska.

"One way I have worked to empower my staff is ensuring that the time and space is there, reminding administrators that if you walk in to watch a math lesson and instead they are re-teaching what it looks like to be a friend, that that is what needs to be done at that moment," said Megan Harding, elementary principal at Blair Community Schools.

But also the work that is needed.

"If we are comfortable and if everybody is comfortable then it means we aren't pushing hard enough," Cardona said.

McKayla LaBorde, executive director of student services at ESU3 was excited to have conversations.

"I am over the moon that we had a chance to share our story, and the work we are doing here in rural Omaha," LaBorde said.

And Bryan High School eagerly welcomed Cardona.

"We know it is the right work, we know that it is something that our state desperately needs, in terms of preparing our students for the future but also keeping our society going," said Cheryl Logan, superintendent for Omaha Public Schools.

Students say they learned a lot during this opportunity too.

"It makes me really proud that my school was chosen, to be visited by the secretary of education," said Fatima Davila, a junior at Bryan High. "It entices me to want to do more in my future, to want to be a successful person."

