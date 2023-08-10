United Way of the Midlands makes hygiene kits for Omaha metro students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, hundreds of volunteers packed the Mid-America Center to fill hygiene kits for students in the metro before they head back to school.

It was part of the United Way of the Midlands Shine Bright campaign.

This year, volunteers helped to assemble nearly 5,000 kits that include full-size items like shampoo, soap, dental products and laundry detergent.

While they are kits that the students take home, it is something United Way of Midlands says helps the entire home.

"It helps with a time with really high inflation to have these products in these homes, that they don't necessarily always have in their home. So it just makes sure that the family is well taken care of,” Matt Wallen, United Way of the Midlands.

The Shine Bright kits will go to students attending Omaha Public Schools, Council Bluffs, Papillion La Vista and JAG Nebraska.

