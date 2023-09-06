University of Kansas School of Business receives anonymous $50 million donation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The University of Kansas School of Business received a $50 million donation from an anonymous donor, the university announced Tuesday.

The gift will support business education and research at KU by funding faculty professorships and fellowships initiatives, entrepreneurship programs and EY Professionalism Program career opportunities, according to the university.

Funding will also be allocated to study abroad and academic enrichment programs and scholarship and student retention efforts through KU's Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging.

“This transformative gift supports the School of Business' ongoing commitment to excellence in research and student success,” KU School of Business Dean Paige Fields said in a written statement. “It will allow our school to further invest in our current mission-driven initiatives, to pursue aspirational objectives and to identify future opportunities, ensuring we continue delivering relevant, innovative business education.”

The University of Kansas said through the gift, the donor expressed a "strong belief in the school’s future and a desire to help propel its stature."

“While a gift of this size is certainly newsworthy, it’s what this gift will enable that is truly worth noting,” KU Endowment President Dan Martin said. “The impact of such a sizable gift will have a ripple effect that extends well beyond this current moment in time. We are honored and humbled by the donor’s choice to invest in the School of Business and look forward to sharing future success stories that will be written because of their generosity.”

