University of Nebraska Lincoln's lifelong learning program looks to expand in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A program for older adults is looking to expand in Omaha.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln hosted an open house at the Tri-Faith Center on Tuesday afternoon.

The program is designed for people 50 years old and older. It offers classes, events as well as travel opportunities.

Right now, the program has about 40 members from Omaha out of its 1,400 hundred members around the state.

"People don't just lose interest in life when they've retired. Now they have the time to pursue things they didn't have time for, and to continue to learn, to make new friends and to make those social connections," said Charlyne Berens, co-chair of the OLLI Curriculum Committee.

He says there are more than 200,000 seniors over the age of 60 in the Omaha area. OLLI at UNL has members in 73 communities around Nebraska.

It's one of 125 OLLI programs at universities and colleges around the country.

Learn more by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.