UNO dropping campus-wide indoor mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska at Omaha is dropping its campus-wide indoor mask mandate effective Feb 26.
Even with the mandate going away, UNO strongly encourages masks still be worn indoors.
Mavericks!— University of Nebraska at Omaha (@UNOmaha) February 22, 2022
Our campus will be eliminating the campus-wide indoor masking requirements (effective Feb. 22 at 6 AM).
While not mandatory, the CDC still recommends wearing masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Read more details. ➡️ https://t.co/oUVstCQFqm pic.twitter.com/CZ5KfWFDkh
