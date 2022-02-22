Watch
UNO dropping campus-wide indoor mask mandate

KMTV
UNO Campus
Posted at 6:35 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 19:35:23-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska at Omaha is dropping its campus-wide indoor mask mandate effective Feb 26.

Even with the mandate going away, UNO strongly encourages masks still be worn indoors.

