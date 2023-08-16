Volunteers with Black Men United help OPS kids go back to school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This will be the 7th year Nate Shields takes part in the Million Father March through Black Men United.

“There is a responsibility upon myself and others to contribute back to the community,” said Shields.

He's taking part in this year's march, the movement calls on fathers and other male role models like Shields to send kids off to class on the first day.

Shields will be shaking hands and giving fist bumps to kids as they walk into school.

“We greet the students, open car doors," said Shields. "Sometimes we do safety patrol duty when kids cross the street.”

The local non-profit has been holding this event for the past 14 years. Its founder said kids need male role models now more than ever.

“Our kids are going through so much trauma and not to have fathers or positive role models playing an active role in their life, they tend to go in the other direction,” said Willie Hamilton, the Founder of Black Men United.

The group's goal is to leave an impression, one that will set kids up for success.

“The main purpose is to put love and positivity into the children that we come into contact with,” said Shields.

The men will be greeting kids Thursday morning at Mount View Elementary School in North Omaha. Volunteers also meet with kids multiple times a week throughout the school year.

