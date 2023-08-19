'We're re-envisioning what a library could look like': Free podcast studio at one Omaha library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new podcast studio is filled with multiple podcasting equipment and educational resources for patrons to start their own podcasts.

Earlier this summer, Do Space, a technology hub in the metro, opened its new location at the Abrahams Omaha Public Library branch. The podcast studio was included in the opening and is completely free to the public.

"Bringing a free podcast studio to the community really removes all of those barriers and allows folks to explore before they have to plop down money to explore new technology," Krystal Rider, director of Do Space, said.

The studio includes everything from soundproof walls, microphones, audio recording software, and more. It's one of the few places in the metro that offer a free podcasting space.

"We're re-envisioning what a library could look like and bring libraries to the 21st century," Rider said. "Everything in our community is tech-touching. Everything in the world is tech-touching. So this is just another value add that we can bring to this space."

It's an emphasis on community for Marjorie Sturgeon, who teaches people about podcasting skills in collaboration with Do Space. Sturgeon's podcasting company, Webberized, is the company working in collaboration with the library and deals with podcasting and recording services.

"Seeing people understand how a podcast works from, not only the physical technology like the microphone, the mixer," Sturgeon said. "But also the back-end, the digital side of things where they have to figure out hosting and how to distribute it."

For anyone looking to learn more about the equipment, or just basic podcasting in general, there's a class for that. It's at Do Space this Sunday starting at 1:30 and people can register for free on its website.For those who can't make it to the workshop, Do Space says it will host classes monthly.

