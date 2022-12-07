Westside Community Schools to honor longtime educator, Dr. Jim Tangdall, this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Westside Community Schools will dedicate the floor of the high school's main gym to Dr. Jim Tangdall — a longtime educator, coach and superintendent.

According to a press release from the district, Dr. Tangdall spent his whole career with Westside, serving as the principal of Westside High School for 13 years and retiring as Superintendent of District 66.

Many say he was most proud of his years teaching math, coaching basketball and implementing modular scheduling at the high school.

"To date, Westside is one of approximately 10 schools in the country to continue the modular scheduling system, allowing students to take more courses, have access to teachers throughout the school day, and become more exposed to independence and responsibility as learners and young adults," the press release said.

Dr. Tangdall died in 2019; however, his family members continue supporting Westside through various projects and opportunities.

“It was so important to my dad that his grandchildren benefited from this amazing school district,” said Kris Greenwald, Tangdall’s daughter.

The dedication will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. prior to the Westside Varsity Girls basketball game against Norfolk.

