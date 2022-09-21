White House shows how many people received student debt relief in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last month the White House announced that Americans with student loan debt would get relief. On Tuesday, we got specific numbers on how that affects Nebraska and Iowa.

The White House said over 230,000 Nebraskans are eligible for at least $10,000 of canceled student loan debt.

Almost one-sixth of Nebraskans and over half of that group are pell grant recipients and eligible for $20,000 of canceled debt.

Rachel Thomas, a White House Communications Advisor, tells 3 News Now one-third of those getting relief are over 40 years old.

"The burden of student loan debt spans generations and President Biden's actions will provide that relief whether you're somebody that has been trying to pay off your loan for 30 years or if you're still in school or just graduated," said Thomas.

Nobody making over $125,000 a year qualifies for relief the large majority eligible make less than $75,000 a year.

In Iowa, over 400,000 people are eligible for some amount of relief.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.