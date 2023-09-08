Youth leaders from Balkans region inspired to create change with UNO program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thirty-seven young people from the Balkans region were welcomed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha for the BOLD — or Balkan youth leaders — fellowship. They represent Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro.

"I'm an aspiring politician and diplomat. In the future, I want to help my community," Anastasija Dorda Bosancic, one of the fellows, said.

She is one of the 37 young leaders participating in the program. Originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, she's always wanted to make her community a better place. The four-week program includes presentations from fellows about how to make their countries better.

"My project is called Young Peace Ambassadors. It's about creating a network of new leaders who will be able to attend their own fellowship in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which I will be organizing," Bosancic said.

Participants are immersed in different political and civic courses and get to meet local government officials.

"Yesterday, we spent the whole day in Lincoln visiting the state legislature and the deputy secretary of state. They actually got the honorary Nebraska's citizenship," Dr. Lana Obradovic, director of international studies and BOLD principal director said.

The fellowship at UNO ends Friday. Next week, they will travel to New York City and Washington, D.C. The program is paid for by the United States Embassy in each participant's home country.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.