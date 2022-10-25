What you need to know: Douglas County deadlines for early ballots, voter registration approaching

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Multiple deadlines are fast approaching in Nebraska for both requesting an early ballot and registering to vote.

Friday at 6:00 p.m. is the deadline for requesting an early-voting ballot for the 2022 general election for governor.

Here’s a full list of dates you should be aware of when voting in this coming election.

See Full Press Release Below:

“Friday, October 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote as well as the deadline to request an early voting ballot to be mailed for the 2022 Statewide Gubernatorial General Election.

Voter Registration Deadline

“New Douglas County residents or those who have moved and/or wish to change their political party affiliation must register to vote in person at the Douglas County Election Commission office this week if they wish to vote in the November 8, 2022 General Election,” stated Brian W. Kruse, Election Commissioner.

In-person voter registration at the Election Commission office is the only option for voters to register for the first time, re-register at a new address, change political party affiliation, or make any other changes to their registrations for the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Election Commission is located at 12220 W Center Road in Omaha, at the northwest corner of 120th and Center Streets in Bel Air Plaza.

Voters may confirm their information, such as political districts and polling place, as well as view their sample ballot, by visiting our website at www.votedouglascounty.com and entering their house number and zip code in the “Find Your Voting Information” area. Voters may also call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) during business hours.

Requesting an Early Voting Ballot to be Mailed

Friday, October 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. is also the deadline to request an early voting ballot to be mailed.

An application for an early voting ballot may be printed from the Election Commission website, www.votedouglascounty.com [votedouglascounty.com], or a voter may send a written request for an early voting ballot, including the election, their name, date of birth, phone number and/or email address, registered address, address where the ballot should be mailed, and their signature.

Requests may be delivered to an official ballot drop box, mailed or delivered to 12220 W Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144, faxed to (402) 444-4181, or a clear picture or scan of the completed form may be emailed to early.voting@douglascounty-ne.gov. Early voting ballots may not be requested by telephone.

Early Voting In Person

Voters may vote in person at the Election Commission through Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. or may have an agent pick up their ballot at the Election Commission until Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

As a convenience to voters, the Election Commission will be open until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25; Thursday, October 27; Friday, October 28; Tuesday, November 1; and Thursday, November 3 as well as from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Returning Early Voting Ballots

All early voting ballots must be received by the Douglas County Election Commission, either at its office or at one of the drop box locations, by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The ballot drop box locations:

City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street

South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street

Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Avenue

Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Street

Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street

Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N 90th Street

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road

Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S 159th Avenue

Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Street

Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Voters who have returned their early voting ballot may check its status (accepted or rejected) by visiting www.votedouglascounty.com . On the home page under Shortcuts, select “Vote Early By Mail” and then “Early Voting Ballot Status Check.”

This will redirect you to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s voter check page. Voters must provide first name, last name, and county to match the voter registration, click “Look Up,” and then provide their date of birth.

If the ballot was rejected, the voter should call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) to learn if the issue may be resolved.”

