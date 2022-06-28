‘Field of Dreams’ TV series receives $6 million in Iowa state funding

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Monday that $16.5 million in grant money will be divided among multiple tourism and recreational projects, including the “Field of Dreams” television series.

Universal Television is one of four organizations to receive the first batch of Destination Iowa funding awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Specifically, $6 million will fund construction and equipment for the “Field of Dreams” TV show. Universal Television will not use the baseball stadium from the “Field of Dreams” movie in Dyersville, Iowa. Instead, the TV series will construct a new ballpark and farmhouse in Polk City, according to IEDA.

The television series will recruit Iowa businesses and vendors for various phases of production, according to Hollywood Reporter. Clear Lake’s Renovo Media Group will assist with technical equipment. Musco Lighting and Iowa Sports Turf will construct the light and field design for the new ballpark.

Universal Television will work with the Iowa Film Office and other local film offices to promote job openings related to the production, according to IEDA .

The “Field of Dreams” series is written by Michael Schur and will be filmed in Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton counties. Schur also served as program creator for “The Good Place,” “The Office” and “Parks and Rec.” Filming is expected to begin in 2022.

This isn’t the first time the state has allotted funds for the Field of Dreams attraction. Reynolds directed $11 million from the state’s Water Infrastructure Fund earlier this year toward drinking water and sewer services for the Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville.

The television project qualified through the Tourism and Attraction Fund, which is aimed at raising the profile of a state attraction on a national scale. Destination Iowa is a $100 million program that cities, counties, nonprofits and organizations can apply for grants to fund transformational projects that help grow local economies.

“It is a $100 million program that is really about helping communities fund these projects that will have lasting impacts,” said Staci Hupp Ballard the chief strategic communications officer for the Iowa Economic Development Authority. “This is a first-of-its-kind program in the state in terms of the funds are divided up into categories.”

“Communities in all corners of the state are creating unique destinations, from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville to a thriving arts and culture scene in Sioux City,” Reynolds said. “Destination Iowa will help more communities fuel tourism and economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for Iowans.”

Also receiving grants:

Polk County Conservation: $2.5 million for the Easter Lake North Shore Project, which create a “recreational hub” for activities such as rowing, swimming, fishing and water sports. Plans include adaptive fishing boats, accessible canoes and kayak launches plus an inclusive playground.

Siouxland Regional Trail System: $7 million for a five-trail project to connect Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff with over 100 miles of continuous trails. The path will extend through Cone Mountain Bike Park, 19 miles of the PlyWood Trail and just over four miles of the Loess Hill Scenic Trail.

Dallas County Conservation: $1 million to complete four miles of trail that will join Raccoon River Valley Trail and High Trestle Trail in central Iowa. The project will create a 120-mile continuous loop of trail.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

