Fire at Nebraska prison sends 1 person to hospital

Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 17:44:03-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a housing unit at the Lincoln Correctional Center has sent one person to the hospital.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reported that Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the facility fire at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The extent of the injuries to the person taken to the hospital wasn’t known as of early Saturday afternoon. Details about damages and the cause of the fire also were not immediately available. The State Fire Marshal’s office will investigate since it occurred at a state facility.

