Flight delays reported at Omaha's Eppley Airfield after FAA computer outage Wednesday morning

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

This includes Omaha's Eppley Airfield where numerous flights are delayed Wednesday morning. See a list of arrivals and departures here.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. central time to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

An FAA system outage is resulting in some impacts to flight operations across the US. Please check with your individual airline for flight status updates. https://t.co/9zHDEvEDhv — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) January 11, 2023

At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Update 4: The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

