Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flight delays reported at Omaha's Eppley Airfield after FAA computer outage Wednesday morning

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 08:27:16-05

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

This includes Omaha's Eppley Airfield where numerous flights are delayed Wednesday morning. See a list of arrivals and departures here.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. central time to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018