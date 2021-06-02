Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft of funds

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families.

Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries in foundation records.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of five years of probation, along with fines and restitution.

A charging document alleged that Woodley’s embezzlement totaled nearly $41,000, but the amount of restitution has not yet been set.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.