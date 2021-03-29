Menu

Former South Sioux City coach charged with abusing student

Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 19:28:49-04

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach on charges he sexually assaulted a student.

The Sioux City Journal reported Monday that 25-year-old Nathan Rogers, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday and held in the Dakota County Jail on a bond of $1 million. He’s charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

His initial court appearance will be Tuesday. The charges stem from allegations by a 15-year-old girl that Rogers grabbed and sexually assaulted her at his home last December. She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen, used to inhale nicotine and flavorings.

