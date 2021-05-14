Fremont police searching for man in connection to child abduction

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — The Fremont Police Department needs the public's help in finding Pedro Juarez in connection with the abduction of a 6-year-old boy police believe to be Juarez's son. He may also go by other names including Thomas Juarez and Adrian Solis.

On Thursday, police said the boy was abducted from a home in the 400 block of West 6th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Juarez is described as a 38-year-old Guatemalan male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’4” tall.

According to police, Juarez was last seen leaving the residence, on foot, wearing a gray Nebraska hooded sweatshirt, a Nebraska baseball cap and blue jeans. The boy was wearing a white shirt, khaki colored pants and blue jeans.

There is no vehicle associated with the incident at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

Fremont Police Department