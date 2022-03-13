Funerals set for two victims of central Iowa tornadoes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Funeral plans are set for two of the seven people killed during a violent outbreak of tornadoes that struck central Iowa earlier this month.

The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Rodney Clark’s service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at a cemetery in Madison County.

The Clark’s home in the Winterset area didn’t have a basement. His family said he died while protecting his wife.

A funeral for 40-year-old Jesse Theron Fisher of Chariton will be at 4 p.m. Friday at a funeral home in Chariton. Fisher died when a tornado struck Red Haw State Park.

A friend says Fisher was staying at the park at the time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.