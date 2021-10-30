Halloween costumes made from boxes

OMAHA, Neb. — There are endless options when creating a Halloween costume from a box and you can be as creative as you want.

To make things more festive you can do the project as a group activity.

"This is something you can do with friends, family, or little ones. You can make a simple dice or a full-on airplane costume. It's just fun and a great way to celebrate Halloween," said Deanna Whittemore, Community Relations Specialist for Two Men and a Truck.

For comfort, make sure you pick a box you can easily fit into.

A Chinese food take out box is a great example for a costume idea and is pretty easy to make. Another favorite is "Leg Man." These costumes are budget-friendly, only costing the price of a box or two.

"You can purchase them from a local store, a moving company like us or if you have some left over from a recent move," continued Whittemore.

She says bring that creative spirit with plenty of glue, scissors and coloring options.

You can visit the Two Men and a Truck blog post for tips and tricks for making costumes out of boxes: blog.twomenandatruck.com

