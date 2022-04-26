'He absolutely loved being a fireman': Family remembers retired Cambridge fire chief

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (KMTV) — A family is mourning the loss of a man who died while assisting with the response at one of the fires in the state over the weekend.

Authorities say 66-year-old John Trumble died after being overcome with smoke and flames.

It happened after his vehicle went off the road in Red Willow County.

At the time, the retired Cambridge fire chief was working with firefighters as a spotter in the southwest corner of the state.

“Growing up he would stop everything and just run down and then fought fire, helped with EMS. He worked on the fire trucks when he wasn't on call. He helped build some of the stuff. He was fire chief for 14 years and he just, he absolutely loved being a fireman," said Trumble's son Kyle.

It's Nebraska's second wildfire-related death this month.

