'A way to learn about another culture': Two new art exhibits on display at El Museo Latino in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two new exhibits opened last week at El Museo Latino, Omaha's Latino and Hispanic art and history museum, to mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

One exhibit features a collection of vibrant paintings and prints by Guatemalan artists, showcasing a variety of themes and styles.

The other is an exhibit by world-renowned Mexican printmaker Jose Guadalupe Posada. One of his most famous works is La Catrina, an elegant skeleton woman who is one of the most recognizable figures of Day of the Dead.

The museum opened in 1993 as the first Latino art and history museum and cultural center in the midwest, per its website. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday. You can register online or call the museum to book a reservation.

Museum staff says one of the best ways to support them is simply by visiting.

"It's a way to learn about another culture if you're not Latino," said El Museo Latino founder Magdalena Garcia. "And even for Latinos who maybe were born here or hadn't had an opportunity to visit a museum, it's a way to learn about your own culture in sharing ... art is a universal language and it sometimes provides an opportunity for discussion."

