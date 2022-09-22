'Because I am bilingual': Kansas City 4th grader writes poem to document life as bilingual student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Elizabeth Mendez, a fourth grader at George Washington Carver Dual Language School, wrote a poem about being a bilingual student for Hispanic Heritage Month.

In the poem, Mendez documents the many endeavors being bilingual takes her through.

Read Mendez's poem below:

Because I am bilingual



Because I speak English I can help my grandma translate when we go to get food.



Because I speak Spanish I can speak different languages with my friends and different people.



Because I speak English I can talk with new people and with some girls or boys in my school.



Because I speak Spanish I can help read to other students who do not speak English.



Because I speak English I will visit new places and talk new languages.



Because I speak Spanish I have new aspirations and help people. Elizabeth Mendez

Watch Mendez read her poem below:

Kansas City 4th grader writes poem to document life as bilingual student

