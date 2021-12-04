Injured K-9 Officer Rudy awarded medal of valor in Council Bluffs: 'Having him here is a blessing'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Injured in the line of duty, K-9 Officer Rudy fell in an abandoned building. It was a harrowing moment for his handler, Officer Colby McCord.

"It was gut-wrenching. You look over the ledge and you see him yelping and then just go completely silent, you expect the worst. You have a lot of emotions running through your stomach and head and you just don't know what to think. You just pray for the best," said McCord, an officer with the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Rudy broke two bones in his legs. While he was in the hospital, Irondog K-9 International stepped in and covered $5,000 worth of medical bills.

Officer Rudy fell 40 feet in that abandoned building, suffered a broken femur and tibia, underwent surgery but is on the road to recovery.

"It's very rewarding, we know the K-9 partners are there to protect their handlers and so by taking care of them we are also taking care of the human officers as well," said Mitzi Nash, Co-President of Irondog K-9 International.

Rudy was presented with a medal of valor by K-9 International for his bravery and service. He is slowly building back muscle in his legs and they are hoping he will make a full recovery and get back to duty.

"Even if he never came back to duty again just having him here today is a blessing," adds McCord.

Irondog K-9 international is a non-profit organization that helps with vet bills, equipment and training. It also offered to do training for the Council Bluffs K-9 team handlers, so they are able to better assist and immediately treat K-9 injuries in the field.

Learn more about the organization: irondogk9intl.org

