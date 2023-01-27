International cyber-criminal ring broken up, allegedly responsible for attack on Midwest health system

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A prominent international ring of cyber-criminals called the "Hive Ransomware Group" has been broken up by the Department of Justice.

“This network targeted more than 1,500 victims around the world since June of 2021. In ransomware attacks, transnational cybercriminals use malicious software to hold digital systems hostage and demand a ransom. Hive Ransomware affiliates employed a double extortion model," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said they were able to decrypt parts of the network to disrupt it and prevent victim payments.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said they "hacked the hackers."

The Hive Ransomware Group is allegedly responsible for targeting school districts, hospitals and a specific attack on a health system in the midwest.

There was a major disruption at CHI Health last summer.

3 News Now reached out to CHI, who directed questions to the FBI Omaha Division which wouldn't comment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.