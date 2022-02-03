Another former Rosewood Academy daycare employee charged; accused of negligent child abuse

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A fourth former Rosewood Academy daycare employee is facing a charge related to child abuse or neglect.

Lindsey K. Hansen, 35, was charged in Sarpy County Court with a count of negligent child abuse. The class I misdemeanor carries a penalty of no more than a year imprisonment and a fine of $1,000.

The charge stems from an alleged December 2020 incident at the former Rosewood Academy location at 19010 Edna Street, and involves one toddler victim, according to Brandi Lang, a deputy county attorney.

Lang said this charge comes later than charges against Rosewood Academy employees in Douglas County because of the length of the investigation. Some things came to light more recently, she said.

Hansen has not returned a message requesting comment for this story.

An owner of Rosewood Academy, Carl Hansen, pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge last summer. He was sentenced to a year of probation in September. He had faced a charge of caretaker neglect.

Parents who sent their children to Rosewood Academy and Lang believe Carl Hansen is not related to Lindsey Hansen.

Also last year, two former employees – Sage Bartow and Summer Dawson – each pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge. Each received six months of probation and had faced charges of caretaker neglect.

Lang said she could not share details yet on what specific claims led to the charge against Lindsey Hansen. The Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office deferred a request for more information to prosecutors.

Parents of the Rosewood Academy students have felt they were left in the dark on the situation at the now-closed daycares from the beginning, not only from the daycare, but from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week, those parents asked members of the Nebraska Legislature's Health and Human Services to advance legislation that they say would take an initial crack at a big problem.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Jen Day of Sarpy County, would require Children and Family Services of the Department of Health and Human Services to immediately notify the Division of Public Health, also within DHHS, of situations of alleged child abuse or neglect by a child care staff member.

Lang said a complaint filing that referenced three victims in Lindsey Hansen's case was done due to a computer error.

Lindsey Hansen's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

