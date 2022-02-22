Chemical leak at Costco chicken supplier in Fremont injures three, shuts down operations

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Three people were injured, and one was hospitalized, after an ammonia leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont on Saturday.

The gas causes burning in high concentrations. Operations at the plant, which supplies Costco with chicken products, are on hold.

According to the Fremont Fire Department, the leak began around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night. A plant spokesperson, Jessica Kolterman, said the leak "occurred as a result of a contractor working on a project."

The hospitalized individual was transported via helicopter, according to the fire department. The individual, a contractor, is expected to recover, Kolterman said. She said two others, one employee of the plant and a contractor, were examined at the hospital and quickly released.

“Our team immediately worked to contain the leak as they safely evacuated the facility," Kolterman said in an email.

"A hazmat team was called in immediately and began their process of accessing the situation. We continue to work with them in an effort to resume production later in the week. Lincoln Premium Poultry leadership has worked with local officials throughout the duration of this situation and appreciate their partnership in supporting our team. We are very proud of our team members who were present when this incident occurred, as they worked together through the situation in a positive way.”

The situation is "under control" while the HAZMAT team works to mitigate the leak, which was contained inside, according to the fire department.

