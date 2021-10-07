Eviction court is getting busier, but legal help prevents quick evictions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When Josh Monaco returned from a weekend camping trip in late July, he found his key didn't let him into his apartment.

He says he wasn't aware that eviction proceedings began against him earlier that month, and that an eviction had recently been ordered against him.

"I thought there must've been some kind of a mistake," he said. "I know that I'm paying my rent. I haven't got any sort of court summons or notices or anything."

He was suddenly became homeless for nine days, he said. He had support from his girlfriend and father, but passed some time in parking lots.

"I couldn't work for all that time," he said. "I had no where to bring my dog so that I could go to work, so that hurt a lot financially."

Monaco said Legal Aid of Nebraska helped get him home and deal with the aftermath.

Legal assistance is buying most who face eviction avoid a situation like Josh was placed in.

That's especially true in Douglas and Lancaster Counties, where volunteer lawyers wait to meet tenants facing eviction outside of the courtroom.

If they meet all the criteria, tenants can have the lawyer represent them in the courtroom.

"Generally speaking there's literally only minutes between the time the tenant meets the attorney for the first time and the time that attorney has to speak with (the landlord or the landlord's attorney)," said Laurie Heer Dale, the head of the Nebraska State Bar Association's Volunteer Lawyers Project.

The Tenant Assistance Project began in Douglas County in early August. In Lancaster County, it started in the spring of 2020.

The project was awarded $410,000 last week to hire three full-time attorneys and an administrative assistant to support the program in Douglas County. The commissioners used federal funds.

RESOURCES FOR EVICTION LEGAL ASSISTANCE

Volunteer lawyers appear at Douglas County Court at about 8:30 a.m., before eviction court, Heer Dale said. The Tenant Assistance Project runs through the Nebraska State Bar Association's Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Legal Aid of Nebraska assists qualifying applicants with several legal issues, including evictions.



RESOURCES FOR RENT PAYMENT HELP

