For the first time, a judge dismisses mask citation issued by OPD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - 3 News Now has an update on a story we've been following involving a restaurant with a history of not following Omaha's mask mandate.

For the first time since the mask mandate was put in place, a judge has dismissed one of the citations issued by Omaha police.

The owner of Wheatfields, Ron Popp, faced two charges. One for not following the mandate and another for not enforcing the mandate.

Learn more: Wheatfields gets mask mandate citation after OPD saw owner in food prep area without mask

The city prosecutor told us Popp argued the employee had a medical condition and he could not ask the employee what that medical condition was.

That employee pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for not following the mask mandate. Popp was found guilty of this charge as well.

Each citation carries a fine of $25.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.