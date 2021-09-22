Former Rosewood daycare employee gives no contest plea to new charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Rosewood Academy daycare employee Summer Dawson was accused of throwing a 2-year-old girl at a wall in October 2020 while trying to put a name tag on the child.

Dawson on Friday pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge. The charge was changed from negligent minor care. Dawson faces a maximum of six months in prison and a $500 fine for the misdemeanor.

Another former employee, Sage Bartow, still faces a negligent minor care charge. The case is now set for a November trial. Bartow is accused of pulling a toddler's legs from under her and causing the girl's head to hit to floor.

The co-owner of Rosewood Academy was given 12 months probation last week. Witnesses told police they saw Rosewood Academy daycare co-owner Carl Hansen grab the toddler by the wrist, yank him by the ankle and drag him across the floor. The victim’s mother told the court no one told her what happened to her son until 21 days after the incident.

