It was very foggy in eastern Nebraska early Thursday. Why were overnight road construction crews out?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you were out and about for your commute early Thursday morning, you know how bad the fog was.

3 News Now mentioned the upcoming dense fog in its 10 p.m. newscast Wednesday night.

Data from the Millard and Eppley Airports show visibility was consistently extremely low overnight.

At the Millard Airport, no readings show visibility higher than a quarter-mile around midnight until nearly 9 a.m. It reached as low as fifteen-hundredths of a mile at some points.

A 3 News Now journalist coming into an early morning shift drove along construction work, heading south on I-680 at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday. The reporter never was able to see signs to move over, but knew to expect the construction.

But the journalist did see workers in two left lanes that were closed.

"What people should know is that the safe travel of our folks on the roadways and the safety of the people working those construction zones is always number one priority for the (Nebraska) Department of Transportation," spokesperson Jeni Campana told 3 News Now.

She said work began Wednesday night as "fog was not anticipated to be a factor."

But a decision to wrap up work was made in the early morning hours. The decision was a joint one between an NDOT project manager and the contractor on site.

She said what 3 News Now saw "was the wrap-up work after the fog had come in to allow the lanes to be open safely in the morning."

"During the construction process, the weather can instigate many situations beyond our control," Campana wrote. "The Project Manager, inspector, and contractors watch the weather forecasts closely and make decisions based on the information that is available at that time. Sometimes the weather situation can change without warning."

Here's the full statement provided by Campana, the spokesperson for NDOT. We asked to clarify some points after a Zoom interview.

