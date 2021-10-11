Prosecution discusses plea deal for local daycare owner

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rosewood Academy Owner Carl Hansen was sentenced in September to 12 months probation to a disorderly conduct charge.

The new charge, amended from caretaker neglect, may carry important ramifications for Hansen's future in the industry by Nebraska rule.

He was accused of dragging a two-year-old boy. Witnesses told police they saw Hansen grab a two-year-old’s arm, causing him to fall, and then drag him by his foot, according to police records.

“He can be heard yelling, ‘I’m not doing this with you,’” the prosecution described in court.

The original charge listed when police cited one of the owners of the daycare Rosewood Academy, Carl Hansen, was “child abuse no serious injury.”

This original charge carried a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. When the charge was formally filed by prosecutors, it was changed to “caretaker neglect.”

This charge carried half the penalty with up to six months in prison and a $500 fine. On the date Hansen’s trial was scheduled, he pleaded no contest to “disorderly conduct.”

In his plea deal, Hansen was given a $500 fine and 12 months probation. During this time, Hansen cannot use drugs or alcohol. He also cannot be alone with children who are not related to him. He will also have to complete an anger management course.

After several viewers contacted the 3 News Now asking why the charges were reduced, 3 News Now Investigators met with the acting city prosecutor, Kevin Slimp.

Slimp described the case as one on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to child abuse.

“The child did not receive any injuries from it, significant injuries,” said Slimp.

Slimp said Hansen did not have a record of hurting children and according to police records, almost two months had passed by the time the State Department of Health and Human Services reported the incident to police.

“You take a look at what you have and what do you think you can prove,” said Slimp.

Slimp said the strongest evidence he had was witness statements. All the video footage was gone by the time police started investigating.

“It would have been helpful in the process to have the video to know exactly what happened,” said Slimp.

If Hansen would have been convicted of either “child abuse, no serious injury” or the lesser charge “caretaker neglect,” Hansen would have automatically been disqualified from ever owning or working at a Nebraska daycare again.

Once Hansen’s probation is complete, it will be at Nebraska DHHS’s discretion if he can a childcare facility again. 3 News Now has attempted to speak with Carl Hansen on several occasions. He has consistently refused to speak with the press.

Two former Rosewood employees were formally charged with “caretaker neglect.” Summer Dawson pleaded no contest to “disorderly conduct.” Sage Bartow pleaded not guilty. Her trial is scheduled for November.

