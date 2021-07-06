Rosewood daycare co-owner convicted of disorderly conduct

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool Co-owner Carl Hansen was convicted of disorderly conduct in county court on Tuesday afternoon.

A charge of caretaker neglect came after witnesses reported that Hansen grabbed a two-year-old boy by the wrist and pulled him, yanked him by the ankle, and dragged him across the floor in January.

Hansen pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge after he originally pleaded not guilty to the caretaker neglect charge. The charge was changed in a plea deal. Both carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $500 fine.

The first charge was listed as "child abuse, no serious injury" under state statute, which would have had a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

When it was officially filed in court, the charge became caretaker neglect, under Omaha Municipal Code, which carries the lesser maximum penalty.

The conviction could impact Hansen's eligibility to work in childcare.

Nebraska Administrative Code says anyone with a "criminal history that includes conviction of any unlawful act endangering the health or safety of another individual" is permanently disqualified. It specifically lists child neglect, but it's unclear how a disorderly conduct charge could impact Hansen's future in the field.

"At this time, DHHS cannot comment on whether or not a conviction for disorderly conduct under the Omaha code would be a disqualification under the regulations. However, DHHS will always prioritize the well-being and safety of children and will make decisions guided by the best interests of children and families," wrote DHHS spokesperson Olga Dack. Dack said the code's list of charges is not exhaustive.

Though the max penalty was the same for the caretaker neglect charge and disorderly conduct charge, the difference could come into play in Hansen's future in the childcare industry.

