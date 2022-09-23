Stothert rejects city council's climate action plan resolution

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert rejected last week’s city council resolution on Omaha’s climate action plan on Thursday.

It wouldn’t have held any binding effect anyway, though.

The mayor said Wednesday the city will hire and fund a consultant for the plan early next year. The resolution asked for it to be hired and funded by the end of the year.

Wednesday: Mayor Stothert says progress on Omaha climate action plan not slow; Group finalizes consultant search document

"I would like to have seen it happen in 2022, but am pleased it's moving forward," Council President Pete Festersen said in a statement. "It's important that our city has a comprehensive plan with goals that are measurable and demonstrate environmental stewardship as a core value. Next, it will be important for the public to be involved in crafting the plan."

Below is what the city is looking for in a consultant. This is the document the city says it's been working on since April 2021. Stothert said in her letter to council that a decision to change the plan from a regional one to a city-only plan extended the process.

