UNMC outlines plan to study health and environmental impact of Mead's AltEn ethanol plant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At a virtual town hall Tuesday evening, a team led by the University of Nebraska Medical Center summarized a plan for a wide-ranging study to analyze health and environmental impacts of Mead's AltEn ethanol plant.

The plant was shutdown by state regulators in February, and nearby residents alleged it's the cause of health problems for them and their pets. The plant's use of treated seed corn to produce ethanol made it unique.

A 13-member team made up of experts from UNMC, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Creighton University will study toxin levels in land, water and the air, impact on animals, including pets, meat production, and wildlife. The team also includes a Saunders County doctor and the director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The researchers are also hoping for many human participants, which team lead Dr. Eleanor Rogan of UNMC's College of Public Health called "one of the most important parts."

