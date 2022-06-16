With proposed advisory committee, private involvement in Omaha Library criticized again

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An addition on Tuesday to the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustee’s agenda for the Thursday meeting has some critics up in arms again.

The library board will vote on creating an advisory committee made up of members from both the city and private organizations. That includes, per the agenda:

Executive Director, OPL

Assistant Library Director, OPL

Senior Staff Member, OPL (as designated by the Executive Director)

CEO, Community Information Trust

Director, Do Space

Designated Board representative of Omaha Public Library Foundation

Designated Board representative appointed by the Trustees

City of Omaha Finance Director

City of Omaha Director of HR

A Representative from the Mayor’s Office

The full resolution is here.

Private involvement, the suddenness of the proposal for the advisory committee and a lack of access to it are some of what Omaha residents are upset about.

Community Information Trust and Do Space are both creations of Heritage Omaha. The city is working with Heritage Omaha on plans in the works for a new central library at 72nd and Dodge. Heritage will front most of the cost but the city will run the library.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox