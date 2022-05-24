Watch
Iowa Auditor Sand says someone tried to steal his paychecks

Posted at 1:41 PM, May 24, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says he was the target of an attempted email scam in which someone pretended to be him and unsuccessfully tried to move his paycheck deposit to a different bank account.

Sand used his own experience to warn Iowans on Monday about ways fraudulent emails can be designed to give scammers access to tax refunds or paycheck deposits.

He credited a state human resources worker with contacting him directly on May 13 to alert him of the email to divert his paycheck direct deposit to a different bank.

Sand confirmed the email was fake. He says such scams should be reported to the state auditor and the FBI.

