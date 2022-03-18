Watch
News

Actions

Iowa court OKs different alimony to aid shift to single life

Iowa Supreme Court Justices
Matthew Putney/AP
FILE: Iowa Supreme Court Justices Christopher McDonald, left, Susan Christensen, center, and Edward Mansfield, right, share a laugh before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Supreme Court Justices
Posted at 5:01 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 18:01:48-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has for the first time formally recognized transitional alimony, a new type of support that may be considered in divorce cases.

The court said transitional alimony may address an inequity not addressed by the other recognized categories of support. The Iowa court’s decision came in the case of a Dubuque physician who appealed an Iowa Court of Appeals decision that had awarded his ex-wife $1.2 million in alimony over 12 years. The Supreme Court ruled that factors in the marriage supported the need for an alternative to traditional alimony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018