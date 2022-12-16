Watch Now
News

Actions

Iowa man who joined mom at Capitol riot guilty on 12 counts

Capitol Riot
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Minchillo/AP
Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Capitol Riot
Posted at 2:40 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 15:40:27-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has found an Iowa man guilty of 12 charges including assaulting and resisting officers after he and his mother joined in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Thursday afternoon that Salvador Sandoval of Ankeny, Iowa, was guilty of the six felony and six misdemeanor counts he faced, according to KCCI-TV in Des Moines.

The conviction came a day after Sandoval's mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building just before she was set to go on trial. Because of the agreement, prosecutors dropped other charges.

During Salvador Sandoval's trial Wednesday, prosecutors said he pushed two officers and tried to take riot shields from two other officers.

Both Sandovals will be sentenced later.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018