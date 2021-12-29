Watch
Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
University of Iowa students walk past the Old Capitol building Wednesday, May 3, 2006, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Old Capitol building, closed since being heavily damaged in a fire on Nov. 20, 2001, will be open to the public for the first time on Saturday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 11:51:17-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reached a milestone — 175 years as a state.

WHO-TV reports that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Tuesday declaring Iowa Statehood Day. President James Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. Fewer than 100,000 people lived in Iowa at the time.

Now, the state has nearly 3.2 million residents. Iowa became part of the United States with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and became its own territory in 1838, separating from the Wisconsin Territory.

