Iowa park where man killed couple, their daughter to reopen

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself is set to reopen this week.

Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. A temporary memorial site will be located at the entrance sign near the park's visitor center.

The park, located about 180 miles east of Des Moines, has been closed since Friday when a gunman shot and killed a Cedar Falls couple and their young daughter inside their tent at the park's campground.

Police later found Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Nebraska, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area outside the campground but inside the state park.

Police said Sherwin killed Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt. The couple’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, wasn't injured.

Police have said they have no motive for the killings.

