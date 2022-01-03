Watch
Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week

Oded Balilty/AP
A health worker collects a swab sample from a kid to test for COVID-19, at a coronavirus testing center, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 15:58:45-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State public health data indicates Iowa is beginning the new year with a large surge in coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Public Health on Monday posted 17,773 confirmed positive tests in the past seven days. That rate of about 2,500 cases a day is a significant jump from the 1,300 to 1,400 daily average during December.

The surge pushed Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate to 13.5%, a rate that signifies a high rate of spread. Hospitalizations fell slightly to 768 from 773 reported on Friday. The state reported 163 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a slight drop from 170 reported Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59% of Iowa’s population is fully vaccinated. 

