Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — Iowa's solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer.

The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Jeffrey Thompson, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar.

Thompson, who is a member of the Iowa Attorney General's Office and represents the state in legal matters, was released on $300 cash bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 30 days in jail and a $855 fine.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.