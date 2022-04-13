Watch
Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 14:51:40-04

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — Iowa's solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer.

The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Jeffrey Thompson, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar.

Thompson, who is a member of the Iowa Attorney General's Office and represents the state in legal matters, was released on $300 cash bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 30 days in jail and a $855 fine.

