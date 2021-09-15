Watch
Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE-- In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, students walk past the Campanile on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Board of Regents voted Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014, to implement a plan requiring Iowa's three public universities work together to negotiate more favorable contracts in areas such as office supplies, furniture, food, shipping, maintenance materials and temporary labor. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 6:51 PM, Sep 15, 2021
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University alumni have provided a $42 million gift commitment to build a new facility for industrial engineering students.

The university said in a news release that C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen’s gift to the university’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State.

The Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended on Wednesday the approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming on Thursday. 

