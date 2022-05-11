Iowa teen charged with killing teacher to be tried as adult

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old Iowa boy accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher last year will be tried as an adult after a judge denied his request to move his case to juvenile court.

District Judge Shawn Showers ruled Wednesday that Jeremy Goodale will face a first-degree murder trial in adult court for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School.

Showers said the juvenile court system would not have enough time to rehabilitate Goodale “for a crime of such magnitude.”

Goodale and Willard Miller were both 16 when they were arrested in Graber's killing.

Graber's body was found Nov. 3 in a Fairfield city park, and police say she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

