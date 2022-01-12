Iowa virus hospitalizations up 16% with 923 being treated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state Department of Public Health says the number of people being treated for the coronavirus in Iowa hospitals surged by 16% in the past week.

The department on Wednesday reported 923 people in hospitals with COVID-19 infections. That is the highest number in Iowa since Dec. 4, 2020, and up from the 792 people reported last Wednesday. The state data shows 178 people were in intensive care units, compared to 161 a week ago.

Thirteen children age 11 or younger are hospitalized with COVID-19 and all are unvaccinated. Nine children aged 12 to 17 are in hospitals, including seven who are unvaccinated. State officials reported an additional 181 deaths, dating back as far as early October. That raises the state death total to 8,201.