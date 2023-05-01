Watch Now
News

Actions

Iowa woman sentenced for Capitol insurrection participation

Capitol riot
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Capitol riot
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 17:27:04-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was sentenced Monday to five months in prison.

Deborah Sandoval, 56, pleaded guilty in December to entering a restricted building. In exchange for her plea, several other counts were dropped.

Sandoval and her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, were arrested in February 2021. Prosecutors said they were among a mob that broke through police lines and stormed the Capitol, The Des Moines Register reported.

She admitted that before Jan. 6, she posted messages on Facebook about traveling to the event, saying that “if the electors don’t elect we will be forced into civil war.”

Prosecutors said she entered the Capitol through a door that had been forced open and remained in the building for about 24 minutes.

After a two-day trial in December, Salvador Sandoval Jr. was convicted on 12 counts related to the insurrection. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018