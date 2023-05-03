Watch Now
News

Actions

Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery connected to Feb. incident

Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery connected to Feb. incident
Super Bowl Football
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, and his wife Brittany, left, celebrate with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and Jackson Mahomes after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Super Bowl Football
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 12:29:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes, younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning for aggravated sexual battery and a battery charge, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Booking and Release Report.

The 22-year-old social media influencer was arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in Overland Park, Kansas by Johnson County Sheriff's deputies.

Jail records show he was formally booked into the Johnson County Jail 40 minutes later on three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and one count battery, a class B person misdemeanor, according to Johnson County Court records.

Court documents allege that on on Feb. 25, 2023, Mahomes "unlawfully and feloniously" touched someone who did not give consent, identified by the initials A.R., with the "intent to arouse" or satisfy the sexual desires of himself or another. Documents claim that A.R. was "overcome by force or fear."

Mahomes also is accused of knowingly making contact with another individual "in a rude, insulting, or angry manner."

He is being held on a $100,000 bond. The bond condition in the case requires Mahomes to not publicly comment on the case, the facts involved, or on the victim or her business.

Electronic filings show that defense attorney Brandan Joseph Davies will represent Mahomes.

Mahomes is set to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018