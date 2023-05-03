Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery connected to Feb. incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes, younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning for aggravated sexual battery and a battery charge, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Booking and Release Report.

The 22-year-old social media influencer was arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in Overland Park, Kansas by Johnson County Sheriff's deputies.

Jail records show he was formally booked into the Johnson County Jail 40 minutes later on three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and one count battery, a class B person misdemeanor, according to Johnson County Court records.

Court documents allege that on on Feb. 25, 2023, Mahomes "unlawfully and feloniously" touched someone who did not give consent, identified by the initials A.R., with the "intent to arouse" or satisfy the sexual desires of himself or another. Documents claim that A.R. was "overcome by force or fear."

Mahomes also is accused of knowingly making contact with another individual "in a rude, insulting, or angry manner."

He is being held on a $100,000 bond. The bond condition in the case requires Mahomes to not publicly comment on the case, the facts involved, or on the victim or her business.

Electronic filings show that defense attorney Brandan Joseph Davies will represent Mahomes.

Mahomes is set to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.

