Jury sides with Dubuque firefighter in harassment lawsuit

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A jury has awarded a Dubuque firefighter $575,000 in her lawsuit against the city for sexual harassment and discrimination.

The jury found Friday that Jami Boss proved her claims of harassment and discrimination but did not prove a claim of retaliation.

Boss, an equipment operator who has worked at the department since 2011, claimed in her lawsuit that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter and that she was passed over for promotions in favor of male colleagues.

An attorney for the city said he could not say if his clients would pursue the legal case further.

