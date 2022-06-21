Watch
News

Actions

Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

Kellogg's Split
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Kellogg's announced Tuesday, June 21, 2022 that it is splitting into three companies: a cereal maker, a snack maker and a plant-based food company. Kellogg's, whose brands include Eggo waffles, Rice Krispies cereal and MorningStar Farms vegetarian products, said the proposed spinoffs of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based companies are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Kellogg's Split
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 07:38:39-04

Kellogg announced Tuesday that it is splitting into three companies: a cereal maker, a snack maker and a plant-based food company.

Kellogg, whose brands include Eggo waffles, Rice Krispies cereal and MorningStar Farms meat-free products, said the proposed spinoffs of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based companies are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The cereal and plant company will both remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan. The snack company will maintain dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, Illinois, with its corporate headquarters located in Chicago.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018