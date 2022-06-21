Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

Kellogg announced Tuesday that it is splitting into three companies: a cereal maker, a snack maker and a plant-based food company.

Kellogg, whose brands include Eggo waffles, Rice Krispies cereal and MorningStar Farms meat-free products, said the proposed spinoffs of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based companies are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The cereal and plant company will both remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan. The snack company will maintain dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, Illinois, with its corporate headquarters located in Chicago.

